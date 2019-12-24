Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce $156.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.60 million. Trustmark posted sales of $151.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $626.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.70 million to $627.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $628.15 million, with estimates ranging from $627.60 million to $628.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Strs Ohio raised its position in Trustmark by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

