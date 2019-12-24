TTC Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75,630.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, Bibox and IDEX. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $9.30 million and $75,630.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 838,169,335 coins and its circulating supply is 381,144,179 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

