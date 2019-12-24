Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TKC. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $5.78 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 170.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

