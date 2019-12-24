U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.03

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of GOAU traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

