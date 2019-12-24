UBS Group Trims Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Target Price to $96.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.41.

ED opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

