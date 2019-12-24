Ultiledger (ULT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a market cap of $15.44 million and $1.25 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01178820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00118776 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,967,996 tokens. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

