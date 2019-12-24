Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.94) Per Share

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.92). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.89) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $74.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,858,000 after buying an additional 1,110,316 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 754,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 270,742 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,431,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 130,561 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

