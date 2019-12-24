Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Under Armour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of UAA opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,685 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 560,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

