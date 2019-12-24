Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.38 ($62.08).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.