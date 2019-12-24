Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $71.83 on Monday. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $528,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,283,119.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,122 shares of company stock worth $2,873,598. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

