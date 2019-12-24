United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UBCP opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.13. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 4.14% of United Bancorp worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

