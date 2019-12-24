Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $164.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS opened at $143.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $112.79 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.