Unobtanium Price Up 11% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Unobtanium has a market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $198.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $41.83 or 0.00572366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,316.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.76 or 0.02565956 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000506 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,452 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.