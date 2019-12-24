UNUS SED LEO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.02 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $808.67 million and $8.02 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00011076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00552223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008967 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000499 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

