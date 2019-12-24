Utrust Tops 24-Hour Volume of $489,247.00 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX and HitBTC. Utrust has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $489,247.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, OKEx, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

