Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Atreca shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.9% of Vaccinex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaccinex and Atreca’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $720,000.00 117.46 -$29.52 million ($5.19) -1.10 Atreca N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atreca has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaccinex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vaccinex and Atreca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atreca 0 0 6 0 3.00

Vaccinex presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.64%. Atreca has a consensus target price of $24.41, indicating a potential upside of 51.60%. Given Vaccinex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vaccinex is more favorable than Atreca.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Atreca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex -4,740.03% -585.69% -255.28% Atreca N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atreca beats Vaccinex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and potentially for other autoimmune disorders; VX25, a bi-specific natural killer T (NKT) cell stimulator, for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy; BVX20, an investigational and humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of for multiple sclerosis. It has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA to test pepinemab in combination with avelumab checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC patients. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. Atreca, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

