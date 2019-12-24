Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Valeritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeritas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ VLRX opened at $0.61 on Monday. Valeritas has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $11.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Valeritas will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valeritas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of Valeritas at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

