Valero Energy Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $5.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

NYSE VLO opened at $95.24 on Monday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $101.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $2,080,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,275,000 after buying an additional 222,926 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $12,899,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

