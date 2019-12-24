ValuEngine Downgrades Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Sell

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:SLB opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,028,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,104,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,131,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

