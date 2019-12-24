ValuEngine Downgrades Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to Hold

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James raised Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $44.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

