ValuEngine Lowers Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) to Strong Sell

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $49.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

