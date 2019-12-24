ValuEngine Lowers Carnival (NYSE:CCL) to Sell

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie set a $53.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of CCL opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 74.8% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 579.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

