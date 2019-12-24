ValuEngine Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DVN. Seaport Global Securities lowered Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.09.

DVN stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

