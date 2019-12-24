ValuEngine Lowers Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Hold

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,589,000. Finally, TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

