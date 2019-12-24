ValuEngine Lowers Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.80.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.47 on Friday. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 482.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Geron by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Geron by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

