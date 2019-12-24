ValuEngine Lowers Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Harsco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $23.51 on Friday. Harsco has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Harsco in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Harsco by 416.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

