ValuEngine Lowers Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) to Hold

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HPTO opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Hopto has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Hopto Company Profile

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

