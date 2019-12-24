ValuEngine Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Strong Sell

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NBR stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Article: Support Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.