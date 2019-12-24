ValuEngine Lowers NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Hold

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.29. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.