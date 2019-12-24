ValuEngine Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Sell

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRGO. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,006 shares in the company, valued at $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 295.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 43.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

