VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.91 (NYSEARCA:MOO)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9091 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.57. 9,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,969. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

