VanEck Vectors China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.62

VanEck Vectors China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6157 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors China ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

Shares of PEK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,788. VanEck Vectors China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53.

In other news, insider Pearson Tony 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th.

