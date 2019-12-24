VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.14

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,942. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.