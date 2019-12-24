VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 637,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150,266. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

