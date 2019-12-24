VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.43

VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4348 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.26.

Shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. 273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,439. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47.

