VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Declares $0.61 Annual Dividend

VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6087 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. 2,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527. VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31.

