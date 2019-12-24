Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.11 Per Share

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 2.1096 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $8.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,816. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $149.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.05.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.