Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3313 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.11. 57,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.