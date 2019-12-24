Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.46

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.46 and last traded at $181.56, with a volume of 56402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

