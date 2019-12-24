Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1969 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

BIV traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $87.08. 12,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,730. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

