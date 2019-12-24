Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1501 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

