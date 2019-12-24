Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1873 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 72,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $78.65 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.