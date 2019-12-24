Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6109 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,851. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $81.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

