VeriME Reaches Market Cap of $28,113.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 68.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, VeriME has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $28,113.00 and approximately $483.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeriME Profile

VME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

