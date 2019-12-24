Viacoin Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $885,275.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00552149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009011 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,161,279 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Bittrex, Binance, Coinroom and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

