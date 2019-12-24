Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.30. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 590,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 849.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 224,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

