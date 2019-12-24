Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) versus Two Rivers Water and Farming (NASDAQ:TURV) Critical Analysis

Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Two Rivers Water and Farming and Village Farms International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water and Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Farms International 0 0 4 0 3.00

Village Farms International has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.04%. Given Village Farms International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Two Rivers Water and Farming.

Profitability

This table compares Two Rivers Water and Farming and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water and Farming N/A -26.18% -9.51% Village Farms International 8.47% 10.76% 7.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Two Rivers Water and Farming and Village Farms International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water and Farming $70,000.00 114.56 $3.72 million N/A N/A Village Farms International $150.00 million 2.00 -$5.14 million ($0.11) -52.09

Two Rivers Water and Farming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Village Farms International.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Two Rivers Water and Farming on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Rivers Water and Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority. Village Farms International, Inc. markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Delta, Canada.

