vSlice Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, vSlice has traded 92.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $43,892.00 and $2.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vSlice token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get vSlice alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00183502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.01180964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00119043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice was first traded on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.