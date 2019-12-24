Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark set a $5.00 price target on shares of Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Waitr alerts:

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.54 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 168.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waitr will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waitr by 67.3% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 895.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,810,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 3,427,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 1,188,976 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,303,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after buying an additional 858,079 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Waitr by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 1,928,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.