Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.87

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.87 and last traded at C$33.87, with a volume of 2400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46.

About Wall Financial (TSE:WFC)

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns, develops, manages, and rents residential and commercial properties; owns, develops, and manages hotel properties; and develops, constructs, and sells residential housing properties.

